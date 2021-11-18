Rain moves in with cooler air today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Thursday bringing us soggy conditions, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a wide range in temperatures in our area, as many finished cooling overnight. Warmer air is still moving around with winds, ahead of today’s cold front. So we’re starting the day on average in the low 50s, with a few cooler, but many warmer on the Plateau and the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

We have spotty showers moving in this the morning, and then late morning the rain moves in from the west and moves east through the early afternoon.

A cold front moves in rain today, and moves temperatures down during the afternoon. This takes us from a midday high of 65 degrees. We peak at an 80% coverage midday to the early afternoon, then a few showers leftover by the late afternoon to evening and quickly knocking out the rain. Isolated mountaintop snow is possible early in the night.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, so areas of fog will spread out after that rain. We’ll drop to around 31 degrees Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday gets back to sunshine but is a lot cooler at 50 degrees. Friday night will be the coldest, and with calm conditions more frost, as we drop to around 29 degrees.

Saturday comes with increasing clouds. This are layering up, so the high clouds that move in first filter the sunshine, and then some lower clouds join the mix at times. This can make it appear more partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times, with a high of 54 degrees. Your I’m All Vol forecast benefits from the extra clouds, because they “tuck us in” and keep it from cooling too quickly, on an already chilly evening. We’ll start the 7:30 PM game in the low 40s and cool to the upper 30s by the end.

The next cold front moves in Sunday to Monday, with spotty showers early Sunday becoming more scattered now in the afternoon to evening. We’ll have peak coverage overnight, 80%, with scattered rain and spotty mountain snow on into Monday morning. Monday clears as the colder air settles in, with a high of only 45 degrees.

Most of Thanksgiving week is looking chilly. Clouds start increasing again around the holiday, but we’re monitoring for showers to return by the end of the week.

