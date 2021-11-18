Sevier County couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Sevier County couple has been together for 70 years and Thursday marks 71.

Orville Cain, 92, and Juanita Cain, 91, have lived in Sevier County their entire lives and built a 180-acre farm that four of their five children still live on, according to their granddaughter Samantha Pratt.

“Orville worked as an engineer for Norfolk Southern Railways and Juanita worked at Standard Knitting Mill in Knoxville,” said Pratt. “We are extremely blessed to have them both alive and well with us today and they constantly inspire us and so many in this area.”

