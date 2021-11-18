Some Farragut residents worry Top Golf might drive more traffic, mayor responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The two-story construction site is a clear indicator that Top Golf Knoxville is officially coming to East Tennessee. The company announced Wednesday that the opening date is set for the end of the summer 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Topgolf Knoxville to the Farragut community. This nationally-known, premier attraction will draw visitors from the region and beyond, as well as entertain our local community,” Farragut Mayor Ron Williams said.

Williams told WVLT News that the town is rolling out a $500 million investment plan to bring in more companies, which is good business for a town that thrives off of sales tax revenue.

“We have a Food City coming. We have Top Golf coming. We have an Aldi. We have four restaurants coming to our Town Center that hasn’t been named yet,” Williams said.

Top Golf Knoxville’s site is just a fairway away from long-time resident Candy Laster.

“Traffic is going to be a nightmare,” said Laster. “In between 3 and 5 o’clock you might as well hang it up, because you’re going to sit here. Especially, if there’s a wreck on the interstate.”

Several residents who live along Outlet Drive in Farragut told WVLT News that they are concerned the new attraction will drive in more traffic along an already busy two-lane service road.

Mayor Williams said the town has mapped out a tight plan.

“We applied for a grant with TDOT to replace all of our red lights,” said Williams. “This will be an integrated system that will be programmable and upgradeable, we’ll be able to control the lights, so when we see traffic through our camera system, we can adjust the lights accordingly.”

The town will also start tweaking its I-40 exits to be more “user friendly” and hopefully ease up on-going traffic.

Top Golf is a two-story open playing building for visitors looking to take a hard swing at a golf ball.

