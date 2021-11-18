Suspect arrested after hitting Knox County Sheriff cruiser with car, KCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect is in custody after striking a Knox County Sheriff’s Department deputy and cruiser with his car, according to a report from the KCSO.

Deputies responded to the East Emory Road Weigel’s Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. where they found a man, identified as Cody Murphy, 28, passed out in a white SUV. Upon arrival, officers tried to make contact with Murphy, who allegedly resisted and accelerated his car in reverse, hitting a KCSO cruiser. The door of the car also hit an officer, the report said.

The suspect then reportedly led responders on a high speed chase, occasionally driving directly at officers and cruisers. Officers followed the car down Emory Road, on to Harrell Road. The suspect then crashed the car between two mobile homes on Clinton Highway, officials said.

Murphy was found hiding underneath a mobile home and taken into custody. Officers said they found narcotics and items for selling drugs.

Murphy’s license was revoked for reckless endangerment with the vehicle and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, the report said. He was transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility for booking.

