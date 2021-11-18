Advertisement

TN lawmaker says COVID vaccine clinics in schools isn’t necessary

House Speaker Cameron Sexton helped pass law requiring parental consent for vaccines.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -New legislation now requires parental consent to get your COVID-19 vaccination for students, and prohibits schools from mandating vaccines.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton feels it’s an integral piece of legislation after President Joe Biden required vaccinations for employees at any companies with over 100 employees.

But what about if a school in Tennessee wants to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a school?

“Why would they want to do it in schools, there’s other places to go like your healthcare provider. You have pharmacy’s on almost every street corner there in East Tennessee,” said Sexton.

WVLT News reached out to every school district in the viewing area to ask if they planned on having a clinic at their schools, and none of them said they had plans do to do so.

As far as flu vaccine clinics, Sevier and Hamblen Co. officials said they had them in years past but didn’t have any this year citing low turnouts from previous years.

Along with availability elsewhere, Sexton doesn’t think clinics at schools is a good idea, citing a lack of resources.

“You can’t put them in a normal refrigerator, they have a shelf life. They have to be stored in a special refrigerator,” said Sexton when talking about COVID 19 vaccines at schools.

Knox County officials said they have not addressed the topic of vaccine clinics in schools.

