TVA investigating death at Watts Bar plant

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is investigating a death that occurred at the Watts Bar plant early Thursday morning, a representative with the TVA confirmed to WVLT News.

A contract employee was reportedly found unconscious at the plant and was unable to be revived by onsite medical staff. The death does not appear to be work-related, however.

The TVA is conducting a full investigation and a spokesperson provided a statement:

TVA is sad to report the loss of a Watts Bar team member overnight at the plant. A contractor employee was found unconscious at the plant and, despite the immediate medical attention provided by onsite and offsite personnel, the individual could not be revived. At this time, the fatality does not appear to be work-related, however, a full investigation is underway to develop a comprehensive understanding of all of the facts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and the entire Watts Bar team.

