Walk-ons event gives select Vols moment in the spotlight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Tennessee football players, past and present made their way down to Walk-On’s across from West Town Mall Wednesday night.

The event, put on by Vol receiver and entrepreneur Grant Frerking, was appropriately enough, geared towards the lesser know players or walk-ons on Tennessee’s football roster, guys trying to gain a little more notoriety, and maybe even gain apiece of the NIL pie.

Guys like Grant 5th year senior Tanner Dobrucky, “It’s been super awesome just be able to have a guy like Grant, you know one of our teammates, be able to put this thing on. It gives us some exposure and helps build up the VFL family. Frerking adds, “Even if you’re a walk-on some of these kids are still their hometown hero whever they are. And even in Knoxville you have companies that know see these guys who come to their restaurant every day, use their products and so they’ll want to work with those athletes as well regardless of what they’ve done on the field.”

Walk-ons from back as far as the 1960′s were on hand Wednesday night. They all signed a UT football. Certainly a great way for what really is a select group to network and share some terrific fellowship.

