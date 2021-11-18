Advertisement

What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley looks at all the big picture impacts to our winter 2021 to 2022.
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When we mention winter, everyone thinks snow. In East Tennessee, like much of the Southeast, some years are better for a good snowy show than others. This is one of the years that will be harder to create a wintry scene.

BIG PICTURE

How La Niña impacts the weather pattern in the U.S.
We are in a La Niña pattern this year, like last winter. That is a cold phase of a change that happens in the Pacific Ocean around the equator. This event impacts the weather all around the world, including the winter across the U.S.

Across the country, the weather becomes more segmented for the season. This leaves the South more warm and dry, overall. This locks cold air in the North, with occasional dips across the Northeast, which where the cold air can clip Kentucky to Tennessee.

Overall, we are right at “normal” on precipitation, but overall above average on temperatures.

WHAT’S “NORMAL?”

In any given winter, cold snaps are our source of snow, and why we have so many rain to snow events in our area. The overall average high for Knoxville in December is 51, then down to 48 in January, and back to 53 in February. The lows hover around freezing on average all season. Now, the season is some of our wetter months already. December averages five inches of precipitation, then it’s closer to 4.75 inches in January and February.

The snowfall each year varies greatly in our beautiful terrain. If you’re still learning about our area, Knoxville is in the Valley at an elevation below 900 feet. The Plateau includes Cumberland, Fentress, and Wayne Counties in our area and climbs to more than 1,800. There are beautiful hills, ridges, and mountains across Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky, creating some colder spots. Then the foothills of the Smoky Mountains includes areas like Maryville and Gatlinburg ranging from 900 feet and into the 1,000 plus. This is important because the Smokies then climb from several thousand feet, peaking at more than 6,000 feet.

Here’s an updated look at the snowfall averages across our terrain, with an updated climate report from 1991 through 2000.

Updated to show 1991 through 2000 average snowfall across our area.
WINTER 2021-2022

This season feeds off those overall above temperatures, but I still think a couple of cold snaps will move far enough south to reach our area. That means, we will have that overall wet season, but some changes to snow. The mountains can still pull off average snowfall, due to the dramatic elevation change and naturally colder temperatures. I think the lower elevations will mostly see below average snowfall. This can lead to some ice, as rain events change to snow in the higher elevations, but create slick roads in the lower elevations.

It’s always important to keep up with the latest, as we track each front that impacts you from week to week in our 8-day forecast. Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

