With winter ahead, road crews prep for snowy season

Road crews preparing for winter with mandates, and worker shortages taking toll across the country.
By William Puckett and Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As containers stack up at ports across the country, and many are already worrying if presents will arrive in time for Christmas, preps for winter weather and any impacts from an abnormal year, are already underway.

“We still have plenty of staff that can tackle whatever mother nature throws at us,” said Chad Weth Knoxville’s public service director.

Weth is responding to reports many workers across the country have quit following vaccine requirements by local, and state authorities, including 1/5th of snowplow drivers in Washington State who walked off the job after their refusal to get the jab.

“With COVID, there’s been a lot of supply chain interruptions. Hopefully, that wouldn’t be an issue. It’s never been to this point,” said Weth.

Right now there is little worry that supply chain issues will bottle nack salt, and other winter weather deterrents on East Tennessee roads.

“We’re good with supplies right now. We always stock 2,000 tons of salt. We are fully loaded,” said Weth. “If we can brine, we like to do that, you know, even a day or two prior to the storm.”

