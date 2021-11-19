Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 13-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities believe she is in grave danger.

Bella is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the rapper Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black boots with charms.

Police are looking for Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.

Moreno, 17, is 5 foot 7 seven inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a dent on the right passenger door.

If you have information, please contact the San Antonio Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Clare and Amber Clare
Noah Clare, child at center of AMBER Alert, found safe
Anthony Beiler
Man accused of flipping off Jesus, causing disturbance in Knoxville church
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee
Discovering Neyland
Legendary Neyland family reveals decision to leave Rocky Top
Flock camera spotted on a light pole in West Knoxville.
Why cameras are watching you in East Tennessee

Latest News

Chilly, sunny Friday
Chilly today and another cold front moves in this weekend
Your Forecast: Tracking another cold front later this weekend
Your Forecast: Tracking another cold front later this weekend
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Build Back Better debate stretches into the night
Build Back Better debate stretches into the night