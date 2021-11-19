Chilly today and another cold front moves in this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a cold end to this week, but another cold front moves in to start Thanksgiving week, and yet again a front moves in to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with areas of fog developing. If your car sat out overnight, the rain drops have frozen over. Where’s the ice scraper? We’re starting the day out in the mid 20s on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, and closer to 30 degrees in the Valley.

It’s a beautiful Friday, but the sunshine can only help so much when we’re about 10 degrees below average. We’re topping out around 50 degrees, and a chilly breeze picks up to around 10 mph at times this afternoon.

Tonight starts out mostly clear, with some extra morning clouds. We’ll still drop to around 29 degrees, with patchy frost and fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is a chilly day, with more clouds at times. We’ll top out around 56 degrees, but we’ll have partly cloudy views and occasionally more mostly cloudy. Your I’m All Vol forecast for the 7:30 pm kick-off at Neyland Stadium is a chilly but dry one. Temperatures at the start of the game will be in the low 40s. The extra clouds keep us from cooling too quickly though, and temperatures fall to only the upper 30s by the end. Be sure to pack your orange cold weather gear to stay warm!

Chilly evening in Neyland (WVLT)

The next cold front moves in Sunday. As of now, showers increase in the late afternoon to evening, and a steadier rain spreads out overnight. By morning, we’re left with a few lingering mountain snow showers and much colder air. So, Sunday goes from a high of 57 degrees, then we’ll still be around 50 at midnight, but that’s Monday’s high. The temperatures you’ll feel will be 39 by Monday morning, and an afternoon high of 45 degrees.

Tuesday starts out with a hard freeze in the low to mid 20s, and a high of only 42 degrees.

Slow warming begins on Wednesday, with increasing clouds. Thanksgiving looks mild with a mostly cloudy view, as yet another front approaches the area for Friday.

8-Day Planner (WVLT)

