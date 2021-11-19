Advertisement

Death sentence removed over inmate’s mental disability claim

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this summer making Tennessee’s law retroactive in prohibiting the execution of the intellectually disabled.
Pervis Payne’s death penalty reversed, replaced with two life sentences
Pervis Payne’s death penalty reversed, replaced with two life sentences
By Associated Press and David Sikes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Tennessee inmate will no longer face execution over the slayings of a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago because of claims that he is intellectually disabled.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced that Pervis Payne will instead face two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Weirich said her office received information last week that the state’s expert “could not say that Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.”

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 found executions of the intellectually disabled violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this summer making Tennessee’s law retroactive in prohibiting the execution of the intellectually disabled.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Clare and Amber Clare
Noah Clare, child at center of AMBER Alert, found safe
Anthony Beiler
Man accused of flipping off Jesus, causing disturbance in Knoxville church
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee
Flock camera spotted on a light pole in West Knoxville.
Why cameras are watching you in East Tennessee
Discovering Neyland
Legendary Neyland family reveals decision to leave Rocky Top

Latest News

Chilly, sunny Friday
Chilly today and another cold front moves in this weekend
Old car dealership giving way to new event space.
New event center hoping to honor past while blazing new future
Police: Restaurant break-in suspect consumed beer, ice cream
Photo Courtesy: Ronald Stringer/Harlan County
Longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years took place Friday morning across the mountains