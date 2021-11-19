Episcopal School of Knoxville shares tribute for second grader battling cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Second graders and teachers at Episcopal School of Knoxville (ESK) are helping to make a difference for their classmate who is battling cancer.

Eight-year-old Allan has not been in school with his classmates this school year, following his diagnosis of leukemia.

His mother, Amy Dobbs, says he was diagnosed with cancer over the summer.

“Allan was diagnosed in June with Leukemia and it’s called Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and it’s a B-cell kind,” shared Dobbs.

Staff and students at ESK are making sure their friend is feeling the love. As a tribute to Allan, the ESK Christmas tree entry for East Tennesee Children Hospital’s Fantasy of Trees will include a personalized ornament of Allan.

Teacher Toni Mealor says everyone was on board and excited with the idea.

“This was a way for us to honor him. Something our whole class felt passionately about, that we knew we could get behind and work hard on. Not just a miniature painting to not just symbolize him, but to include him on our tree. And then Mr. Cameron wrote a lovely little tribute to him on the backside of our ornament,” says Mealor.

Dobbs says Allan and their family are thankful for the ESK family’s love and support for Allan, and he hopes to be back in school sometime after the new year.

“We’re in month five and we’re at the end of the intensification phase. That’s the hardest phase, in terms of the intensity is what the doctor said. He’s having a tough time, but he has a great attitude,” shared Dobbs.

Fellow classmates of Allan, Natalie and Rohen, sharing their messages of love to Allan.

“I hope he can come back to school and play with us. And we miss him,” said Natalie.

“I hope he comes back. I really want him back. I know everyone would enjoy that. Having him back would be a life-changer,” shared Rohen.

The tree will be showcased at Fantasy of Trees available for purchase, with proceeds going to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where Allan is currently being treated for his cancer.

