Governor Lee will not extend COVID-19 state of emergency order

Governor Bill Lee announced that he will not be extending the COVID-19 State of Emergency order that expires Friday, November 19.
By David Sikes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced that he will not be extending the COVID-19 State of Emergency order that expires Friday, November 19.

Governor Lee said “I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”

Executive Order 84 will expire at midnight Friday after being extended two weeks ago.

The order is ending as a federal judge continues to enforce a masking order for Knox County Schools. Under the federal order, students and staff must be masked while in school buildings. The court also specifically stopped Gov. Lee from enforcing Executive Order 84 in Knox County.

