Longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years took place Friday morning across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fog kept some people from seeing the near-total lunar eclipse early Friday morning. If you were one of the lucky ones who got to see it, data from NASA shows this will be the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.

The partial eclipse started at 2:18 a.m., hit its peak at 4:02 a.m. and ended at 5:47 a.m.

During the eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk was within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse, because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

Viewer Ronald Stringer from Harlan County was able to capture the event at different times throughout the morning hours. We were able to take a look at those in a special segment during Mountain News This Morning.

