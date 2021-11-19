More frost Saturday and then even colder next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds return this weekend as the next front nears our area. Rain will increase in coverage Sunday evening and Sunday night. It moves out early Monday morning, leaving us with mountain snow showers and much colder air.

WHAT TO EXPECT

First the frost and freeze. Could potholes be next? That’s the classic recipe for potholes, the freeze/thaw cycle. And we have that a lot over the next few days. For High School football playoffs, expect temps in the low 40s, falling to the upper 30s.

Temperatures climb to the mid 50s for both Saturday and Sunday, giving us a mild weekend. Clouds begin building back in early Saturday ahead of a front.

Chilly evening in Neyland (WVLT)

The Vols play a game under the lights this weekend with a 7:30 kick-off time. Your I’m All Vol Forecast is a chilly one with temperatures in the low 40s at game time. The cloud cover streaming in earlier in the day will keep it from getting too cold too quickly, though, and temperatures hover in the upper 30s by game’s end. Pack those orange blankets, hats, and mittens to cheer on your team!

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances increase throughout the day Sunday with showers arriving in the western portion of our area late afternoon and spreading east into the overnight hours. Rain clears out by Monday morning. A few mountain snow showers will stick around through the morning hours along with the coldest air yet this season.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s highs will struggle to reach the lower 40s while overnight lows will be solidly in the middle 20s. Wind chills could be brutal Monday morning with some of us having “feels like” temperatures in teens.

We warm slightly from mid week onward ahead of yet another weekend front.

Thanksgiving looks mostly dry with the chance of a stray shower and highs in the mid 50s.

WVLT's long range forecast (WVLT)

