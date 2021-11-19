Morning Pointe Foundation hosts ‘Seniors Got Talent’ in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morning Point Foundation hosted it ‘Seniors Got Talent’ show Thursday night at the Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville.

The show featured 10 seniors, ages 62 and older, in the competition. Prizes were awarded to the first, second and third place winners, including a $250 cash prize for the top winner.

Here were the results from the competition:

First: James Taylor, Singer/Guitarist, age 72

Second: Kathy Chenoweth, Singer, age 71

Third: Early Bird Special Band, ages 68-74 and Partners in Rhyme Duo, Pianist and Singer, ages 66 and 81

Proceeds from the competition benefited the Morning Pointe Foundation’s nursing scholarships and caregiver support programs.

Other “Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent” showcases happened in Chattanooga, Franklin and Lexington, KY. This is the first event in Knoxville.

Lead announcer on the Vol Radio Network since 1999, Bob Kesling, hosted the event.

WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall was one of the judges at the competition.

