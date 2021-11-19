Advertisement

NAACP invites community to weigh in on next Knox Co. Superintendent

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a community forum at the Phyllis Wheatley Center Thursday evening.

Members told WVLT News they invited the community to add their comments and concerns in the search of a new Knox County Schools Superintendent.

This comes after Superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement come June 2022.

Knox County Schools and The Knox County Board of Education Superintendent Search Committee will hold a forum luncheon on Dec. 2, 2021. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at The Crown Plaza, 401 W. Summit Hill Dr.

A separate meeting will be held on Dec. 2, in the boardroom on the first floor of the Andrew Johnson Building, 912 S. Gay Street.

An online survey provides an alternate channel to communicate with the search committee.

