Advertisement

New event center hoping to honor past while blazing new future

On Broadway remembers past car dealerships with traditional design while unveiling welcoming space.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday Bridgewater Place unveiled its new event space on old Broadway in North Knoxville.

”It’s welcoming to the people here. I grew up in North Knoxville, went to Central High School, I’m just ecstatic, I can’t wait to get the ball rolling,” said Renita Stinnett the office manager at Bridgewater Place.

The building was built in 1952 as Suburban Ford.

After years of being owned and operated as a car dealership, the building now rests in the hands of Bridgewater Place who spent the past five years renovating the space into an events center.

”When I was a little girl, we used to eat at Louis, and coming from a place where I grew up, it hits the heart,” said Stinnett.

The original bay windows and marble floors remain in the new designs, hoping to bring a traditional feel to a modern offering.

”Loving, just down-home, family-oriented, community full of people who just want to get together and have a party, have a celebration,” said Stinnett.

With Thursday’s unveiling, bookings are now available in the new space.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Clare and Amber Clare
Noah Clare, child at center of AMBER Alert, found safe
Anthony Beiler
Man accused of flipping off Jesus, causing disturbance in Knoxville church
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee
Flock camera spotted on a light pole in West Knoxville.
Why cameras are watching you in East Tennessee
Discovering Neyland
Legendary Neyland family reveals decision to leave Rocky Top

Latest News

Chilly, sunny Friday
Chilly today and another cold front moves in this weekend
Pervis Payne’s death penalty reversed, replaced with two life sentences
Death sentence removed over inmate’s mental disability claim
Police: Restaurant break-in suspect consumed beer, ice cream
Photo Courtesy: Ronald Stringer/Harlan County
Longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years took place Friday morning across the mountains