New event center hoping to honor past while blazing new future

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday Bridgewater Place unveiled its new event space on old Broadway in North Knoxville.

”It’s welcoming to the people here. I grew up in North Knoxville, went to Central High School, I’m just ecstatic, I can’t wait to get the ball rolling,” said Renita Stinnett the office manager at Bridgewater Place.

The building was built in 1952 as Suburban Ford.

After years of being owned and operated as a car dealership, the building now rests in the hands of Bridgewater Place who spent the past five years renovating the space into an events center.

”When I was a little girl, we used to eat at Louis, and coming from a place where I grew up, it hits the heart,” said Stinnett.

The original bay windows and marble floors remain in the new designs, hoping to bring a traditional feel to a modern offering.

”Loving, just down-home, family-oriented, community full of people who just want to get together and have a party, have a celebration,” said Stinnett.

With Thursday’s unveiling, bookings are now available in the new space.

