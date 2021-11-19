NOTABLE GAMES: TSSAA quarterfinal round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s week three of the state high school football playoffs and several Knoxville area teams remain alive for a shot at the gold ball in their respective classes.

5A

West (10-2) vs. Central (8-3)

Over Halloween weekend, West jumped out to a spooky 49-0 halftime lead and eventual 49-14 win over Central in a game that decided the Region 2-5A champion. Just three weeks later, Central heads back to Sutherland Avenue looking to put the scare to the Rebels. The Bobcats will have to lean on its defense - a unit that’s given up just two touchdowns in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Including that 49-point blowout, Central is giving up just over 14 points per game since beating Sevier County in week three of the regular season.

3A

Loudon (11-1) vs. Giles County (11-0)

The Loudon offense - led by senior quarterback Keaton Harig - is averaging just shy of six touchdowns per game against 3A opponents this season. While that group receives most of the shine, the Redskin defense is giving up only 16 points per game against 3A teams - helping Loudon win those contests by 26.71 points per game. Harig is a threat to score with his arm and his legs - and will be a key factor in the Redskins advancing to the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

2A

Oneida (9-3) vs. Hampton (8-2)

This 2A matchup is intriguing because of the teams’ common opponents - and its varying wins and losses against each. While Hampton has shut out four opponents on the season - including Monterey in the opening round of the playoffs - it lost to South Greene by six in week five. Oneida’s most recent win came on the road against South Greene, 35-21. The Indians only region loss came at home to Rockwood, 24-13. Hampton most recently hammered the Tigers in the TSSAA second round, 47-18.

1A

Cloudland (11-1) vs. Coalfield (10-2)

Coalfield is looking to make back-to-back state semifinals and looked the part of a state title contender a week ago. In a rematch with region rival Midway, the Yellow Jackets rolled to a 41-6 win - a season sweep of the Green Wave. Both Coalfield and Cloudland are undefeated in region play and are no stranger to putting points on the scoreboard. Cloudland is averaging 38.6 points per game over the last six games, while Coalfield is putting up just shy of 40 points per game since its last loss on September 24th.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.