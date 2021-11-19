Advertisement

Nurses protesting companies mandating vaccines for employees

Some nurses are protesting companies that are mandating vaccines for employees.
By David Sikes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of nurses protested outside of LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville this morning.

The nurses asked for people passing in vehicles to honk their horns for those who support vaccines being a personal choice.

Donna Casey, a retired nurse said it’s not anything against the hospital or Covenant Health, but they believe it’s a personal choice each person should make.

In about 3 hours of protests the group say they got around 400 honks for passing vehicles, these nurses say they face termination in January if they don’t get the vaccine.

