Police: Restaurant break-in suspect consumed beer, ice cream
The officers found open alcohol containers, and after a brief investigation, they found the suspect nearby.
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Officers with a North Carolina police department appeared to have no trouble finding the suspect in a break-in, possibly because he had a stomach ache.
Asheville police say in a news release that patrol officers apprehended the man who broke into a downtown restaurant on Monday and apparently helped himself to some beer and ice cream.
According to a news release, officers responded to a business on Patton Avenue after a report of a forcible breaking and entering. The officers found open alcohol containers, and after a brief investigation, they found the suspect nearby.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.