Section of Gay Street closed due to crane operation

The crane operation will last through Dec. 12, according to Knoxville officials.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced a crane operation on Gay Street will close parts of the road for a number of weeks.

Starting Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday Nov. 21, the 700 and 800 blocks of South Gay Street will be closed to accommodate a large commercial crane working on the top levels of the First Horizon Bank building in downtown Knoxville.

The closure affects roads from Main Street to Church Avenue. The intersection of Gay Street and Cumberland Avenue will be closed, but the intersection at Main and Church will remain open, according to city officials.

Detour signs will be in place. Access will be maintained to businesses in the 700 and 800 blocks.

Commuters crossing the Gay Street Bridge to Gay Street or traveling James White Parkway to Cumberland Avenue for Saturday night’s University of Tennessee football game at Neyland Stadium will be affected. Taking an alternate route or allocating enough time to navigate detours in place is recommended.

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, the crane will be in place in the 800 block, and the 700 block will reopen, including the Cumberland Avenue intersection with Gay Street. The Main Street intersection will continue to remain open, according to city officials.

The one lane closure in front of the First Horizon building will continue through Dec. 9.

The crane will be taken down and disassembled from Friday, Dec. 10 through Dec. 12. The disassemble will once again close both the 700 and 800 blocks, with the Gay Street - Cumberland Avenue intersection again closing for that weekend.

