TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 16-year-old Sullivan Co. teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday
Elijah Wilcox
Elijah Wilcox(TBI)
By David Sikes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old teen out of Sullivan County.

According to the TBI, Elijah Wilcox was last seen leaving his Bristol home on Thursday, Nov. 18 wearing khaki pants, a denim jacket, and gray shoes.

Wilcox is described as 5′10″, 150 lb. with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Nissan Xterra with Tennessee Tag 7Z83X4.

