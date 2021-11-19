Tenn. schools are organizing vaccine clinics, says education leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be coming to some Tennessee schools, according to a state education leader with Oak Ridge ties.

Oak Ridge Schools Board Chairman Keys Fillauer, who is also President-elect of the Tennessee School Boards Association, told WVLT News, “I think we will see vaccinations in some school districts. I don’t think that will be again 100% across the state. But I do know there are school districts working with their local health departments to be able to establish that.”

A timeline is not public yet, but Fillauer says this will be in the “very near future.”

Fillauer will take his new leadership position at TSBA in January 2022. The group’s Executive Director Tracy Grissom also notes that different school districts will make their own decisions, with no unified stance at the TSBA on vaccinations or on any efforts to combat COVID. “We’ve got 141 school districts, and it’s up to that local board of education to decide what’s best for their district. So, what Oak Ridge may be doing is going to be completely different from Knox County or a West Tennessee district. We leave that up to our local elected officials in a particular district to decide what’s best for their students.”

The TSBA is meeting through the weekend in Nashville for its annual conference. Grissom said the organization provides legal advice about changing laws, court cases and ongoing public policy debates so schools can make their own decisions about education during this pandemic.

