Tennessee soccer club becomes one of the first to try new concussion treatment

Through new technology like the Sway app, and the newly FDA approved eye box, NPG is combining those resources to help long and short term health of athletes.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Neurological Performance Group is aiming to change the way concussions are detected and treated going forward.

Tennessee Select Soccer had the chance to be the first team in the country to try this new eye box technology on Thursday. Midfielder Jack Brewer was the first player to get the test. He said, “it was easy I just looked at a screen for a couple minutes”.

Also involved with NPG is Mark Hillinski, who’s son Tyler died by suicide in 2018 after a concussion sustained in 2017 during a game against Arizona. Tyler was the quarterback at Washington State University, and died 100 days after a concussion.

Hillinski said, “He went from this very happy can do it all can have it all can be in the moment to being...a kid that became very short, quiet, even more reserved than he already was.

With parents attending, Hillinski spoke about this new technology in the hopes of creating safer sports with more advanced ways to check how sever a brain injury is and when it’s ok to return to play.

“If we just say the right thing or just tell the right story or if we catch them at a moment when they’re vulnerable but willing to listen it’ll be just enough for them to ask for help”, said Hillinski in the hopes of preventing what happened to his family from happening to anyone else.

