“We lost everything.” | Jefferson City family rebuilds after food truck fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City family will rebuild after waking up to a fire that destroyed their food truck, GrillBilly Smoke, and part of their home on Tuesday morning.

“We lost everything,” said Carmen Hall, co-owner of GrillBilly Smoke, with her husband Bill.

Bill had happened to set up home surveillance camera a few days before the flames alerted them to the fire.

“I think I just ran and called 9-1-1. And I just feel numb since then,” said Hall.

The family made it out safely, but the trailer was destroyed.

Two unused upstairs bedrooms also have some damage causing them to be displaced for a few weeks.

They’ve had to cancel some caterings as well, but they hope to rebuild.

The community has already come together to drop off food and collect money for them.

“We are feeling a lot of love, a lot of people are reaching out.”

They do have insurance helping them navigate the rebuilding process.

Firefighters told the Hall family they believe it was a malfunction with the smoker that caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.