Cosby shop celebrates an anniversary

A unique shop in Cosby hopes you’ll stop in and celebrate their anniversary with them.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A unique shop in Cosby hopes you’ll stop in and celebrate their anniversary with them.

Next time you are traveling Highway 321 make sure you stop in and check out “Our Place.” It’s packed with books, CD’s, Handmade Soaps and so much more.

Deanne Hines says she used to sell books online, but when her collection took over her home she decided to open up a shop right next door.

She says it’s been a long road the past few years after she lost her home to a fire and Covid-19 shut her business down, but now she’s back open and welcoming customers.

“Celebrating 17 years on the 22nd. It’s been a long road here. We’re happy to be here, a lot of changes if you haven’t been here in a while. There’s a lot going on here,” said Hines.

You can learn more about the company on its Facebook page.

