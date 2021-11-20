Feeling the pinch: Butchers adjust to rising meat prices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Americans can see in almost everything they purchase, from food to gas, prices are increasing.

In supermarkets and at butcher shops, the impacts of inflation are felt too.

”Over the last ten months or so, I have seen a hundred percent increase in purchasing costs of red meat,” said Willy’s Butcher Shop Owner William Carithers.

Willy’s located in Bearden off of Kingston Pike is known for quality cuts of meat at a fair price.

With the skyrocketing costs of red meat brought on by higher wages for workers, higher cost of fuel, and feed, the balancing act for Carithers is getting finicky.

”You start questioning at the end of the day this is the margin I need but is someone willing to pay that price,” said Carithers in his Bearden shop as workers behind him work to fill Thanksgiving orders. ”What margin can I live with and still stay profitable and still stay in business, and keep my customers happy.”

Adjusting his prices has been important, but also finding a way to still let people know he’s watching out for their pocketbooks, Carithers has run promotions every couple of weeks on higher-priced items while he can.

While the cost of a Thanksgiving Turkey is up, it’s nowhere near compared to what it might cost to purchase a Christmas roast.

As someone who likes red meat, Carithers says part of the game is maybe teaching yourself to cut a little smaller piece and enjoy it, rather than a larger slice people have grown accustomed to.

”Hey listen this year, listen we want to do a rib roast were not going to be able to slice inch, inch, and a quarter apiece but it might have to be three-quarters of an inch piece and we might have to eat a little less to enjoy the better stuff,” said Carithers.

While things look bleak now, there is hope that things will settle and everyone can get back to enjoying their favorite cuts of quality red meat.

”I think there is some good sunshine on the otherside of the storm clouds, I really do,” said Carithers.

Because of increased prices, Carithers couldn’t do a turkey give-a-way as he has in years past. He added he hopes when prices mellow out he is able to bring the kind act back in 2022.

