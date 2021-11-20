Advertisement

Festival of Trees opens Wednesday

Fundraiser benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for that perfect Christmas tree and to get into the holiday spirit, Gatlinburg maybe your place next week.

Set up started Friday for the 48th annual Festival of Trees. More than 100 trees are decorated in the Mills Conference Center at the Gatlinburg Convention Center waiting for you to bid on.

It all goes back into the community to help the kids.

“Thankfully everything does go to the Boys and Girls Club and also the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Scholarship. So any funds that we raise goes to kids,” said Jamie Woods, a designer for Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 24th through Saturday, November 27th and on Sunday, November 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the fundraiser on their website.

