KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to limited patches of fog and a frosty cold start to Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Grab the jacket if you are headed out early this morning and let the car warm up to get rid of all the frost. As we move into the afternoon just look for a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs on Saturday will be near 55 in Knoxville to 53 in Crossville.

Chilly evening in Neyland (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have increased clouds and a warmer night as temperatures fall to near 35 on Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a mostly cloudy day with rain chances increasing for the evening. Rain arrives around 5 and stays overnight into Monday. Some areas could see up to half an inch of rain.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s highs will struggle to reach the lower 40s while overnight lows will be solidly in the middle 20s. Wind chills could be brutal Monday morning with some of us having “feels like” temperatures in teens.

We warm slightly from mid week onward ahead of yet another weekend front.

Thanksgiving looks mostly dry with the chance of a stray shower and highs in the mid 50s.

Colder air arrives next week. (WVLT)

