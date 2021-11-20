Advertisement

Frosty cold start to Saturday

Scattered rain chances increase on Sunday
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to limited patches of fog and a frosty cold start to Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Grab the jacket if you are headed out early this morning and let the car warm up to get rid of all the frost. As we move into the afternoon just look for a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs on Saturday will be near 55 in Knoxville to 53 in Crossville.

Chilly evening in Neyland
Chilly evening in Neyland(WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have increased clouds and a warmer night as temperatures fall to near 35 on Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a mostly cloudy day with rain chances increasing for the evening. Rain arrives around 5 and stays overnight into Monday. Some areas could see up to half an inch of rain.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s highs will struggle to reach the lower 40s while overnight lows will be solidly in the middle 20s. Wind chills could be brutal Monday morning with some of us having “feels like” temperatures in teens.

We warm slightly from mid week onward ahead of yet another weekend front.

Thanksgiving looks mostly dry with the chance of a stray shower and highs in the mid 50s.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Colder air arrives next week.
Colder air arrives next week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flock camera spotted on a light pole in West Knoxville.
Why cameras are watching you in East Tennessee
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Sara McQuilling is facing six criminal charges: two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a...
Woman charged with murdering man, hiding body accused of killing another man 3 days prior

Latest News

Frost & freezing cold Saturday
More frost Saturday and then even colder next week
Ben tracks even COLDER air early next week
Ben tracks even COLDER air early next week
Chilly, sunny Friday
Chilly today and another cold front moves in this weekend
Your Forecast: Tracking another cold front later this weekend
Your Forecast: Tracking another cold front later this weekend