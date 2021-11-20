Knoxville has no current plan to address homeless near stadium project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville approved of plans to build a multi-use stadium in downtown Knoxville. The plan is for the stadium to complete by 2023.

We asked the city if there was a plan for what will happen to the people staying in tents near the construction site. They said there is no plan to deal with them this year.

Eric Vreeland, spokesperson for the city of Knoxville, said safety and homelessness services are two different issues.

“For any public gathering and public venue, the Police Department develops detailed plans to assure everyone’s safety. If that’s what you’re really wanting, there’s not much information I or KPD can provide to you at this juncture. The stadium and the surrounding private development are nearly two years away from completed construction. The first pitch at a baseball game won’t be until spring 2024,” wrote Vreeland.

Mark Jernigan, owner of Wagon Wheel, excited for the new stadium to be built a block from his bar, but says the homeless people living in the area are safety concern for families.

“You got some that are aggressive, definitely panhandling and aggressively coming towards people. The trash they create like needles,” said Jernigan.

Jernigan said it’s on the city to listen to business owners and residents to find a solution.

“We talk about it as business owners and residents in the old city and we brainstorm ideas but the city needs to lead with that and really address the situation,” said Jernigan.

Owners of Pour Taproom, Joel and Mariah McLeod say working in the old city, they deal with people experiencing homeless sporadically. They haven’t experienced as much of a problem.

“The same four or five people, were lucky where we are at we have the harmless ones, build a report with them and they’ll leave no harm no foul,” said McLeod.

KARM spokesperson Karen Bowdle said if people living in the tents are displaced by the construction, they are welcomed to use KARM’s facilities, but that is a choice they would have to make.

