Lady Vols advance on in Women’s NCAA Soccer Tournament

No. 6 UT Beats No. 15 WSU In NCAA Second Round, 2-0
(Mike Mulholland | University of Tennessee)
(Mike Mulholland | University of Tennessee)(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two first-half goals gave No. 6 UT a 2-0 win over No. 15 Washington State on Friday, advancing the Vols to the NCAA Round of 16. The shutout was Tennessee’s 13th of the season, setting a new single-season record and extending UT’s streak of holding non-conference opponents scoreless to nine games.

Tennessee (20-2-0), a No. 3 seed, was just the fourth team to score multiple goals on WSU (14-3-4) this season. Freshmen Taylor Huff and Jordan Fusco found the net for UT, while junior Lindsey Romig made six saves to record the clean sheet. “Congrats to Washington State on a fantastic season. They’re a very well-coached team. They were a handful,” said Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky. “But credit to our team - we’re pretty good. And we’re pretty tough. Our quality was phenomenal today, and we’re elated to be moving on. We got two goals from freshmen and a third straight shutout from Romig and our back five.” 

UP NEXT: The Vols will play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday against No. 2 seed Michigan. The homestanding Wolverines defeated Wake Forest 2-0 on Friday. The match will be free to watch via a BTN+ livestream. 

NCAA HISTORY: Tennessee is making its 13th overall NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. UT is 16-10-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 7-2 in NCAA Second Round matches. Sunday will be the Vols’ seventh appearance in the NCAA Round of 16. 

VS. RANKED TEAMS: The win improves the Vols’ record against ranked opponents to 5-0 on the season. Tennessee previously took victories over #5 Arkansas, #11 Auburn, #19 South Carolina, and #21 Ole Miss.

STINGY DEFENSE: The Vols have tallied three straight shutouts and haven’t given up a single goal to a non-conference opponent through nine matchups outside of SEC play.

