Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Singer Lee Greenwood will perform half-time with the Pride of the Southland Marching Band Saturday night as the Vols face off against the South Alabama Jaguars.

WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the directors of the program.

It’s FOOTBALL time in TENNESSEE! Missing singing with the Pride of the Southland Marching band and hope to be back on #RockyTop soon! #GoVols #gbo @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/26QKHWoh02 — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) September 26, 2020

Greenwood said he came to Tennessee back in 1979 and started his musical career at MCA Records.

“When I started touring 300 days a year at every doghouse, outhouse and roundhouse, the first thing I decided to do was to start singing for football games.”

Greenwood said he began singing with the band back when the Director of Bands was WJ Julian. Julian led the band for more than thirty years.

“All through his career I sang with the band on and off the road,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood said his wife was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and he was all in to support the school.

Saturday’s performance comes as the current Director of Band, Dr. Don Ryder announces his retirement. Ryder will be honored at the UT versus South Alabama game on Nov. 20. The associate professor is retiring in spring.

Greenwood told WVLT news he has become good friends with the director. They have known each other for over 20 years.

“We keep in touch. A matter of fact, he has a racing car and he asked me some time ago if he could put ‘God Bless the USA’ saying on the hood of the car and I said win or lose you can put it on the car so he does that,” he said. “And its funny because the race whether he does win or lose there’s a lot of people who come by and take pictures with the car so it’s pretty cool for him.”

About two years ago, Greenwood shares that he told Ryder he would come back and perform with the band one more time before Ryder retired.

“2021 got a little busier, but I made sure I carved out this weekend so that I could be there for him,” said Greenwood.

Saturday’s performance will include a special guest performing with the musician. Greenwood’s son, Parker, will be performing with him and the band.

“My son Parker, who is my musical composition-chancellor scholar at TCU in Fort Worth Texas is flying in tonight as I drive in tonight to meet me and he will be singing with me with the Pride of Southland band as I sing God Bless the USA on the field for the last time for Dr. Ryder” said Greenwood

The last time Greenwood performed with the band was back in 2019 during the Pride of the Southland’s 150th year. He shared with WVLT news that there is nothing greater than performing with the band.

No words.....except ‘thank you’ to the Pride of the South, their 700+ alums who marched and Lee Greenwood for an unbelievable half time. “God Bless the USA” pic.twitter.com/9LVnlrgqmG — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) November 3, 2019

“They made me an honorary member of the Pride of the Southland band. And there’s nothing greater than coming down there and watching the ‘T’ and then getting on the field at halftime and seeing the formations. I was drum major of my high school marching band anyway, I just love the pageantry,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood ended sharing that this will not be the last time he plans to perform with the band.

“There will be another opportunity, I’m sure. Particularly if they go to the playoffs and have a shot at a ‘Natty’ as they call it down here in Nashville.” said Greenwood, “So yeah, this is a pinnacle of my appearance there with Dr. Ryder and I wish him the very best.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.