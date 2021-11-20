Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: Vols look for bounce back against Jags

Tennessee becomes Bowl eligible with a win over South Alabama
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 16, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 and Linebacker Jeremy Banks #33 of...
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 16, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 and Linebacker Jeremy Banks #33 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee continues its three-game homestand to finish the regular season with a matchup against South Alabama on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Both teams enter the game with identical 5-5 records and will be looking to secure bowl eligibility with a win on Saturday night.

BROADCAST INFO

The game will be televised on ESPNU with Clay Matvick (PxP) and Rocky Boiman (analyst) on the call. Kickoff is slated for 7:32 p.m. ET.Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 137, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com and the Official Gameday App.

SERIES HISTORY

Vols lead series, 1-0

Saturday will be just the second ever meeting between the two programs. Tennessee won the only previous meeting, 31-24, in 2013. Rajion Neal ran for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Justin Worley threw for 204 yards and a pair of scores.

