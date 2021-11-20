Advertisement

Local organizations offer free vet clinic for pets

RAM along with Young Williams and UT came together to provide vaccinations.
Local groups work together to provide free vet clinic
Local groups work together to provide free vet clinic(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical, along with Young Williams and teachers and students at UT, all came together Saturday to offer free vet services to Knoxville pet owners.

Owners with pets big and small made their way outside Gresham Middle School to get their furry friends free vaccinations.

Sherry Whitehead is the owner of a 17-month-old named Rocky. When she got him he was only 8 pounds, but Saturday he weighed in at 76 pounds.

Whitehead said, “We rescued him from a shelter in Charlottesville, Virginia.”

Rocky is one of four pets the family owns with all of them being rescues. Whitehead said it’s important to take in rescues because they’re the ones who need the most love.

“They’re our children and they all get along great. It’s like playtime constantly,” Whitehead said.

Veterinarian Dr. Becky DeBolt said vaccinations for cats and dogs are just as important as they are for humans.

Dr. DeBolt said, “Just like humans, it’s easier to prevent disease than trying to treat it and animals definitely have an infectious disease that go around.”

They’re able to provide free resources through the PetCo Foundation. Not only do they provide free vaccinations, but other services as well.

“Importantly were getting them signed up to be spayed and neutered if they haven’t been already,” Dr. DeBolt said.

Services many pet owners are thankful they offer at no cost.

Whitehead said, “When you have so many in a household, vaccinations get expensive and it’s a great resource to help them get what they need.”

UT students also got real-world experience in taking care of some of the animals.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flock camera spotted on a light pole in West Knoxville.
Why cameras are watching you in East Tennessee
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Sara McQuilling is facing six criminal charges: two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a...
Woman charged with murdering man, hiding body accused of killing another man 3 days prior

Latest News

More clouds as rain arrives late Sunday
More clouds Sunday ahead of cold front overnight
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 16, 2021 - Linebacker Byron Young #6 and Linebacker Jeremy Banks #33 of...
LIVE THREAD: Vols look for bounce back against Jags
WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the...
Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band
MEDIC blood results
MEDIC Regional Blood Center wins Orange and Blue Blood Drive