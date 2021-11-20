Local organizations offer free vet clinic for pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical, along with Young Williams and teachers and students at UT, all came together Saturday to offer free vet services to Knoxville pet owners.

Owners with pets big and small made their way outside Gresham Middle School to get their furry friends free vaccinations.

Sherry Whitehead is the owner of a 17-month-old named Rocky. When she got him he was only 8 pounds, but Saturday he weighed in at 76 pounds.

Whitehead said, “We rescued him from a shelter in Charlottesville, Virginia.”

Rocky is one of four pets the family owns with all of them being rescues. Whitehead said it’s important to take in rescues because they’re the ones who need the most love.

“They’re our children and they all get along great. It’s like playtime constantly,” Whitehead said.

Veterinarian Dr. Becky DeBolt said vaccinations for cats and dogs are just as important as they are for humans.

Dr. DeBolt said, “Just like humans, it’s easier to prevent disease than trying to treat it and animals definitely have an infectious disease that go around.”

They’re able to provide free resources through the PetCo Foundation. Not only do they provide free vaccinations, but other services as well.

“Importantly were getting them signed up to be spayed and neutered if they haven’t been already,” Dr. DeBolt said.

Services many pet owners are thankful they offer at no cost.

Whitehead said, “When you have so many in a household, vaccinations get expensive and it’s a great resource to help them get what they need.”

UT students also got real-world experience in taking care of some of the animals.

