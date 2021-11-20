Advertisement

MEDIC Regional Blood Center wins Orange and Blue Blood Drive

The competition was against the MEDIC Regional Blood Center and the Kentucky Blood Center.
MEDIC blood results
MEDIC blood results(MEDIC Regional Blood Center)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Friday night that they won the Orange and Blue Blood Drive.

This was the 34th annual competition.

MEDIC blood said they received 2,361 donors this week while the Kentucky Blood Center received 1,971 donors.

MEDIC had lost the competition for the past two years, but the trophy is now coming back to Tennessee.

