MEDIC Regional Blood Center wins Orange and Blue Blood Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Friday night that they won the Orange and Blue Blood Drive.

Thank you to every donor and our MEDIC team for a great week! The 🏆 is coming back to Knoxville!#donateblood🩸#donatelocalsavelocal pic.twitter.com/zFfcNW5DsB — MEDIC Blood Center (@MEDICblood) November 20, 2021

The competition was against the MEDIC Regional Blood Center and the Kentucky Blood Center.

This was the 34th annual competition.

MEDIC blood said they received 2,361 donors this week while the Kentucky Blood Center received 1,971 donors.

MEDIC had lost the competition for the past two years, but the trophy is now coming back to Tennessee.

