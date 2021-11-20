Advertisement

More clouds Sunday ahead of cold front overnight

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a big cool down to start Thanksgiving week
More clouds as rain arrives late Sunday
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next cold front that arrives overnight Sunday into Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight those clouds look to increase with temperature a little bit warmer than the past few night. Overnight lows will drop to around 34 degrees.

Sunday is a mostly cloudy day with rain chances increasing for the evening. Rain arrives around 5 p.m. up towards southeastern Kentucky and then pushes from the west to the east throughout the evening and overnight hours. Some areas could see up to half an inch of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty mountain snow is possible early Monday morning but we look to clear out heading throughout the day. Highs will get to near 48 degrees with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s! Tuesday highs will only get into the lower 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the middle 20s.

We warm slightly from mid week onward ahead of yet another front later in the week.

Thanksgiving looks mostly dry with the chance of a stray shower late and highs in the mid 50s.





Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

