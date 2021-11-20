Tennessee set for Top-20 showdown in Connecticut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 17th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team plays its first game away from home of the season Saturday, taking on No. 5 Villanova at 1 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fans can catch Sunday’s game on ESPN News and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analysis) will have the call. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear John Wilkerson and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

The broadcast is also available on channel 85 on Sirius, SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app. Last time out, Tennessee defeated in-state foe ETSU, 94-62. Making his second career start, junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua set a career-high with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. He also knocked down both three pointers he attempted and secured eight rebounds. Freshman Kennedy Chandler had another standout performance in his second collegiate game, scoring all 16 of his points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting. He added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Saturday’s matchup between Tennessee and Villanova is the fifth all-time between the schools and first since the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis. It also marks the Vols’ first regular season neutral site game since the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic, when No. 17 Tennessee defeated No. 20 VCU, 72-69.

Following Saturday’s game, the Vols will be back on the hardwood in a hurry. Tennessee will be back at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, facing either No. 6 Purdue or No. 18 North Carolina. If the Tennessee wins on Saturday, it will face the winner of Purdue-North Carolina in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday on ABC.

If Tennessee loses on Saturday, it will face the loser of Purdue-North Carolina at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.