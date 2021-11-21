Body found near Inskip pool, KPD on scene
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive female at the Inskip pool on Sunday.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that it may be an overdose,” said KPD Spokesperson Stacey Payne. “We will know more once the medical examiner completes their autopsy.”
This is a developing story.
