Body found near Inskip pool, KPD on scene

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive female at the Inskip pool on Sunday.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that it may be an overdose,” said KPD Spokesperson Stacey Payne. “We will know more once the medical examiner completes their autopsy.”

This is a developing story.

