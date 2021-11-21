Advertisement

Cold front brings rain overnight and frigid mornings

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking another cold front later in the 8-day forecast
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances increase overnight with cold air returning to the region by Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will continue to increase overnight with temperatures only dropping to near 43 degrees. We could see some spotty mountain snow early Monday morning. A few showers linger Monday morning as well, but most of us look to dry out.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies early Monday with more sunshine by the afternoon hours. It looks like we could see our high of 48 degrees around noon and cool off into the mid-40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s Monday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Expect frigid mornings Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will start out in the mid-20s. Tuesday we’ll get into the mid-40s for highs, but warm up to the lower 50s by Wednesday. We’ll see lots of sunshine Tuesday with clouds increasing a little bit by Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

We will see those mostly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving with dry conditions throughout the day. Highs will get near 57 degrees. Rain starts to push in by dinner time and continues throughout the overnight hours. Rain should move out early Friday but could impact early Black Friday shoppers.

Sunday evening's 8-day planner
