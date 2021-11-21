Advertisement

Florida fires head coach Dan Mullen

Florida fired head football coach Dan Mullen Sunday after the Gators fell to 2-6 in conference play - the program’s worst conference winning percentage since 1979.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, calls out instructions in front of quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Just a season ago, Mullen led the Gators to the SEC Championship game and a third consecutive New Year’s Six bowl game.

The team suffered its fourth straight loss against an FBS opponent following an overtime setback at Missouri Saturday.

