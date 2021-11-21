Florida fires head coach Dan Mullen
Florida fired head football coach Dan Mullen Sunday after the Gators fell to 2-6 in conference play - the program’s worst conference winning percentage since 1979.
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -
Just a season ago, Mullen led the Gators to the SEC Championship game and a third consecutive New Year’s Six bowl game.
The team suffered its fourth straight loss against an FBS opponent following an overtime setback at Missouri Saturday.
