Florida fires head coach Dan Mullen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Florida fired head football coach Dan Mullen Sunday after the Gators fell to 2-6 in conference play - the program’s worst conference winning percentage since 1979.

Dan Mullen is out as Florida’s head football coach, sources tell ESPN. The Gators have lost five straight to Power 5 opponents. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 21, 2021

Just a season ago, Mullen led the Gators to the SEC Championship game and a third consecutive New Year’s Six bowl game.

The team suffered its fourth straight loss against an FBS opponent following an overtime setback at Missouri Saturday.

