Going Green: As beef costs spike, some turn to eco-friendly mushrooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beef prices are up more than 15% from this time last year, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor stats. That has some shifting to meaty mushrooms.

“We get to produce a high protein product off of waste materials,” Andrew Reed said. He’s with Mossy Creek Mushrooms.

In Jefferson City and South Knoxville, two mushroom cultivators grow more with less: a smaller footprint that consumes fewer gallons of water, compared to a beef ranch.

“Mushrooms are a fantastic meat substitute,” Ryan Herrmann said. He works at Everything Mushrooms on the south side of the Tennessee River. You’ll find that near Suttree Landing Park and Hi-Wire Brewery.

These two businesses bring a different meaning to ‘farm to table.’

“Lower amounts of air conditioning, lower amounts of water that we’re using,” Reed said.

And a big water saver. Monterey Mushrooms, with a large plant in East Tennessee, says it takes 660 gallons of water to raise the beef needed for one burger. For a mushroom patty, it’d be under two gallons.

“Extremely minimal. Less than a flowerbed, less than tomatoes,” Herrmann said.

With all that talk of empty grocery shelves in recent weeks…

“People were trying to get into more things that they can do at their house, that might not rely so much on supply chain,” Herrmann said.

