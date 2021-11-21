No. 12 Lady Vols host No. 21 Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 16/12 Tennessee (3-0) faces its second straight ranked team, as No. 12/21 Texas (3-0) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena for a top-20 showdown of undefeated squads on Sunday at 1:02 p.m. ET.

After opening the season with three games in a span of six days, including a road contest sandwiched in the middle, the Lady Vols had from Tuesday on to recover and focus on the Longhorns.

Sunday’s affair marks the third of three consecutive tilts vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament teams for the Big Orange. UCF, South Florida and Texas advanced to the first, second and Elite 8 rounds, respectively, of last year’s event in the San Antonio area.

Texas also represents the opening of a three-game set vs. Big 12 opponents, as the Lady Vols are eyeing upcoming neutral site battles next week vs. Kansas and Oklahoma State at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas.

The duel with OSU will actually increase UT’s load to four 2021 NCAA Tournament teams in a five-game stretch, dating to the UCF contest.

UT enters game four after overcoming some adversity and finding a way to forge a 3-0 record. The squad did so despite losing sophomore forward and returning starter Marta Suárez for the season to injury and then seeing senior guard/forward and All-America candidate Rae Burrell sidelined indefinitely after going down during the opener vs. Southern Illinois. Both medical setbacks have been termed lower extremity injuries.

UT’s defense has carried the load while everyone adjusts to new roles offensively, holding Southern Illinois, UCF and No. 23/22 South Florida all to 49 points or fewer over the first three tests. UT outscored USF 14-5 in the fourth quarter to prevail on Monday night, 52-49.

Texas enters allowing the same 46.3 ppg. defensive average as Tennessee, but it’s scoring 93.3 ppg. after boosting its number with a 131-36 win over New Orleans in the opener. Most noteworthy, though, was the Longhorns’ 61-56 triumph on the road at No. 2/3 and defending NCAA champion Stanford on Nov. 14. Texas is coming off an 88-47 victory over Southeast Missouri on Wednesday.

