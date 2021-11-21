No. 17 Tennessee hoops hopes for bounce-back game vs. No. 18 North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 17th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team plays its second game of the weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday, taking on No. 18 North Carolina at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Resort.

Fans can catch Sunday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analysis) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear John Wilkerson and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

In its opening game of the weekend in Connecticut, Tennessee fell to No. 5 Villanova, 71-53 on Saturday. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi tied a career high in scoring with 23 points, but the Vols shot 33.3 percent from the field as a team and were unable to overcome a 20-point halftime deficit.

Sunday’s matchup is the 12th all-time between Tennessee and North Carolina and the third of the Rick Barnes era. The Vols and Tar Heels played a tightly-contested home-and-home series during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The Tar Heels won the first game, 73-71, in Chapel Hill, as well as the return trip to Knoxville the following season, 78-73.

After concluding the weekend in Connecticut, Tennessee heads back to Knoxville for a pair of home contests, starting with a matchup against Tennessee Tech on Friday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.