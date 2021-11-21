No. 6 UT soccer takes on No. 9 Michigan in NCAA Round of 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee will continue its postseason run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, facing off with #9 Michigan in the NCAA Round of 16. The match will be free for streaming via B1G+.

UT, a No. 3 seed, enters the match riding momentum from three straight shutouts and with a 5-0 record against ranked opponents on the season. In the NCAA Second Round, the Vols took a 2-0 win over No. 15 WSU. That win was Tennessee’s 20th of the season, moving their record to 20-2-0 on the year to become the first SEC squad to record 20 wins in a single season since Texas A&M in 2014 (22-3-2) and just the third SEC team to reach the milestone in the last 20 years.

The Wolverines own a record of 17-3-3 and are the 2021 Big Ten Tournament champions and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In their second round game, they defeated Wake Forest, 2-0.

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of #1 Florida State and #19 Pepperdine. That contest will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.

HUFF IN RECORD BOOK: With two goals and an assist through two NCAA Tournament games, freshman Taylor Huff has already found a spot in UT’s record book, tying Rhian Wilkinson at No. 9 in UT’s NCAA career point leaders with five.

20-WIN SEASONS: The 2021 Vols are the first SEC team to record 20 wins in a single season since Texas A&M in 2014 (22-3-2) and just the third SEC team to reach the milestone in the last 20 years.

NCAA NUMBERS: Tennessee is making its 13th overall NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. UT is 16-10-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Sunday will be the Vols’ seventh appearance in the NCAA Round of 16.

OUTSIDE THE SEC: The Vols have not given up a goal to a non-conference foe this season, outscoring opponents 30-0 to post a record of 9-0-0.

VS RANKED OPPONENTS: Tennessee is undefeated this season when facing ranked opponents, previously taking wins over #5 Arkansas, #11 Auburn, #15 WSU, #19 South Carolina, and #21 Ole Miss.

#6/NO. 3 SEED HISTORY- Under the current NCAA Tournament format, only four teams have been a sixth-ranked No. 3 seed - Tennessee (2021), UCLA (2012), Oklahoma St. (2010), and Cal (2005). Of those, UT entered with the best overall record at 18-2-0.

CRUNCH TIME HUFF: Nine of freshman Taylor Huff’s 10 goals have come in the second half, and four of those have come in the 85th minute or later.

THOMAS ALWAYS DANGEROUS: Jaida Thomas’ 13 goals have been spread evenly throughout matches with six coming in the first half and seven in the second. Her fastest goal was just 1:39 into the game against FGCU, and she has twice scored in the 89th-minute (Florida and Georgia).

HAPPY TO ASSIST: Mackenzie George leads the team in assists with 10 on the season. She is currently tied with Hannah Wilkinson, Ali Christoph and Lyndsey Patterson at third all-time in single-season assist records.

BY THE NUMBERS: UT has the best winning percentage in the nation (.909) and ranks second in corner kicks per game (8.95), eighth in shots per game (19.50), and 11th in shots on goal per game (9.18).

