One dead following hit-and-run crash in Clinton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Clinton on Saturday morning, according to officials with the Clinton Police Department.

A 39-year-old man was killed around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when he was driving a motorized bicycle on Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road and was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call Detective Sergeant Gregory at 865-259-1209.

