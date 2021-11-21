Advertisement

SUV speeds into Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses.

Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It’s unclear how many people are injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
What to expect this Winter in East Tennessee
WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the...
Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Business potentially stopping vaccine mandates with new order
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

Latest News

Cold front brings frigid mornings
Cold front brings rain overnight and frigid mornings
FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving expect a busy day
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving expect a busy day