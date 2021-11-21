Tennessee falls to #5 Villanova, 71-53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 17th ranked Tennessee basketball team fell 71-53 to No. 5 Villanova Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee struggled offensively, shooting 19 for 57 from the field, Villanova, however, jumped out of the gate with a 17-5 lead. The Vols were able to close the gap a little to 19-11, but Villanova was able to take the win in the second half.

The Vols and Wildcats were closer matched in the second half, but weren’t able to get closer than 15 points.

