Tennessee falls to #5 Villanova, 71-53

Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 17th ranked Tennessee basketball team fell 71-53 to No. 5 Villanova Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee struggled offensively, shooting 19 for 57 from the field, Villanova, however, jumped out of the gate with a 17-5 lead. The Vols were able to close the gap a little to 19-11, but Villanova was able to take the win in the second half.

The Vols and Wildcats were closer matched in the second half, but weren’t able to get closer than 15 points.

