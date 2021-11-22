Advertisement

Chilly start to the week, with another cold front on the way

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s wind chills, and another front for Thanksgiving.
Colder Monday
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold air blows into town today, after last night’s rain. Just as we start to recover from this cold front, another one moves in later this week around Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We all have wet streets, but the rainfall is quickly tapering off to start the day. Hopefully it was good sleeping weather for you! Now, we have isolated rain and temperatures dropping to the mid 40s after the rain.

The sky is clearing, but a cold wind continues to blow behind the rain. This leaves us around 50 degrees this afternoon, but the wind can make it feel at least 5 degrees colder at times. We have a Northwesterly breeze 10 to 15 mph, and gusts around 20 mph. We have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon, but the jacket will still come in handy in those wind chills.

The wind settles down tonight and the colder air settles in, as we have a hard freeze and frost area-wide. We’ll start Tuesday around 25 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is sunny, but cold! We’ll only top out around 46 degrees, but at least the wind is lighter. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of the next front, but temperatures recover a bit to around 55 degrees.

Thanksgiving hangs out in the clouds, with a mild high of 57 degrees. As of now, spotty rain is possible in the afternoon, with the main line moving in during the evening to early night hours. We’ll collect another tenth to a quarter of an inch, with isolated higher amounts. We’ll also see that cold air change to a few flurries in the higher elevations Friday morning, and accumulating snow is possible in the Smoky Mountains. Black Friday looks frigid!

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day planner
